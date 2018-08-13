AccuWeather: Hot and sunny

CHICAGO (WLS) --Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Sunny and hot Tuesday with a high of 90.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 90, Low: 72
Wednesday: Showers and storms. High: 82, Low: 68
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with more showers and storms. High: 82, Low: 68
Friday: Partly cloudy with a few scattered storms. High: 83. Low: 65
Saturday: Mostly sunny and very warm. High: 84, Low: 61
Sunday: Sunny and warm. High: 85, Low: 68
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 86, Low: 68
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.