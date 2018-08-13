WEATHER

AccuWeather: Hot and sunny

EMBED </>More Videos

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Sunny and hot Tuesday with a high of 90.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 90, Low: 72
Wednesday: Showers and storms. High: 82, Low: 68

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with more showers and storms. High: 82, Low: 68

Friday: Partly cloudy with a few scattered storms. High: 83. Low: 65

Saturday: Mostly sunny and very warm. High: 84, Low: 61

Sunday: Sunny and warm. High: 85, Low: 68

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 86, Low: 68

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
VIDEO: Police help bride caught in floods on her wedding day
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at NJ car dealership
Photos from the wildfires across California
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
More Weather
Top Stories
Shooting suspect fatally shot by police in Richton Park
Large police presence in Winnetka related to Northfield shooting
New details emerge in Wilmette boat explosion
Family sues Swedish Covenant after stroke patient leaves hospital, falls, dies
Officer recorded punching a man could face assault charge
Harvey manhunt underway after 3 weekend shootings
Aretha Franklin's friend, publicist recalls ailing singer's love of Chicago
23 rescued French bulldogs will need months of recovery before adoption
Show More
Milwaukee police shoot, kill man on city's south side
Police: Person dropped loaded handgun while running from officers in Riverside
7-year-old boy set on fire with nail polish remover, mom says
Police searching for stolen car used in string of robberies in West Town
CTA adds high definition cameras at 4 Blue Line stations
More News