AccuWeather: Hot, humid with a chance of storms

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Sunday will be hot and humid with a high of 92. There's a chance of storm in the evening hours.

Sunday: Hot and humid with storms possible late High: 92, Low: 74

Monday: Hot and humid. High: 90, Low: 75

Tuesday: Hazy and hot with strong storms by evening. High: 88, Low: 68

Wednesday: Sunny and mild. High: 79, Low: 59
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 80, Low: 63

Friday: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm. High: 81, Low: 65

Saturday: Scattered thunderstorms expected. High: 86, Low: 68

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
