Chicago AccuWeather: Hot Tuesday with scattered storms developing late

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Hot with scattered storm and heavy rain late. Highs around 90.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Windy, hot and humid with storms developing late. High: 90, Low: 68

Wednesday: Storms early, then partly sunny. High: 75, Low: 61
Thursday: Mostly sunny and comfy. High: 76, Low: 60

Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 81, Low: 68

Saturday: Partly sunny with scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 67

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 81, Low: 66

Labor Day: Nice and sunny. High: 83, Low: 66

