WEATHER

AccuWeather: Humid with showers Friday, afternoon storms likely

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the latest ABC7 AccuWeather forecast.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Patchy fog and quite humid Friday morning. Showers possible anytime during the day, with a few storms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 83, Low: 68

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a gentle lake breeze. Cooler by the lake. High: 84, Low: 67

Sunday: Sunny and warm, but cooler by the lake. High: 85, Low: 67

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 82, Low: 65

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers early. High: 77, Low: 62

Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 77, Low: 58

Thursday: Very nice. High: 79, Low 62

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Download the ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app
Geyser spews from the ground inside JFK Airport
VIDEO: Police help bride caught in floods on her wedding day
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at NJ car dealership
More Weather
Top Stories
2 teens shot, 1 fatally, after fight at East Garfield Park fieldhouse
Man shot in Streeterville parking garage
Timeline: All we know about the Watts family and the killings
Aretha Franklin's ex-husband actor Glynn Turman recalls the soul icon
Cubs look to extend Pirates' losing streak
Raw videos in Harith Augustus' Chicago police shooting death released
Teen stabbed, set on fire, run over in West Chicago; 3 charged
College student home from U.S. Senate internship shot in Riverdale
Show More
Police use Taser on 87-year-old woman cutting dandelions with a knife
Remembering Aretha: Chicago crowned her the 'Queen of Soul'
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
Judge rules Chicago police union can't take part in consent decree negotiations
More News