AccuWeather: Morning fog before skies clear for Chicago Air & Water Show Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A few morning clouds will linger on the lakefront and a few isolated shower are possible Saturday, but then the skies will clear. Highs in the upper 70s.


Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a smokey haze and morning fog. High: 84, Low: 66

Sunday: Sunny with some haze. High: 83, Low: 68

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. High: 81, Low: 66

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms exiting by the afternoon. High: 78, Low: 58

Wednesday: Sunny and nice. High: 77, Low: 61

Thursday: Sunny and warm. High: 81, Low 63

Friday: Sunny and warm. High: 83, Low: 68

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts.
