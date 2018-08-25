AccuWeather: Morning storms before clearing in afternoon Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Morning storms exit with gradual clearing by the afternoon Saturday. Mostly clear with patchy fog in evening. Highs in the mid-80s.
Saturday: Morning storms clearing by afternoon.. High: 85, Low: 71
Sunday: Hot and humid with strong storms late High: 91, Low: 74
Monday: Hot and humid. High: 90, Low: 75
Tuesday: Hazy and hot with strong storms by evening. High: 88, Low: 68
Wednesday: Sunny and mild. High: 79, Low: 59
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 80, Low: 63
Friday: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm. High: 81, Low: 65
