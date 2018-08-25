AccuWeather: Morning storms before clearing in afternoon Saturday

WEATHER

Morning storms exit with gradual clearing by the afternoon Saturday. Mostly clear with patchy fog in evening. Highs in the mid-80s.

Saturday: Morning storms clearing by afternoon.. High: 85, Low: 71
Sunday: Hot and humid with strong storms late High: 91, Low: 74

Monday: Hot and humid. High: 90, Low: 75

Tuesday: Hazy and hot with strong storms by evening. High: 88, Low: 68

Wednesday: Sunny and mild. High: 79, Low: 59

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 80, Low: 63

Friday: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm. High: 81, Low: 65

