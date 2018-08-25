AccuWeather: Morning storms before clearing in afternoon Saturday

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourMorning storms exit with gradual clearing by the afternoon Saturday. Mostly clear with patchy fog in evening. Highs in the mid-80s.Morning storms clearing by afternoon.. High: 85, Low: 71Hot and humid with strong storms late High: 91, Low: 74Hot and humid. High: 90, Low: 75Hazy and hot with strong storms by evening. High: 88, Low: 68Sunny and mild. High: 79, Low: 59Mostly sunny. High: 80, Low: 63Partly cloudy with an isolated storm. High: 81, Low: 65