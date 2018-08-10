WEATHER

AccuWeather: Mostly clear and very comfortable temperatures Friday night

EMBED </>More Videos

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Partly cloudy skies Friday afternoon clear at night and give way to comfortable temperatures in the upper 60s. Low: 67

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm with a strong lake breeze. High: 87, Low: 69

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm with a strong lake breeze. High: 88, Low: 70

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 88, Low: 70

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 89, Low: 68
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 66

Thursday: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 82, Low: 65

Friday: Partly cloudy with storms late. High: 84. Low: 66

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Photos from the wildfires across California
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo birds die in Colorado Springs hail storm
Hurricane Hector tracking for close call with Hawaii, Kilauea volcano
More Weather
Top Stories
Dance instructor accused of sexually assaulting 2 teens, making recording
Bicyclist fatally struck by truck in West Loop ID'd
Pit bull dies from sexual abuse just 2 weeks after adoption
22 dogs, 2 chickens rescued from house in Harvey
7-year-old wins dance competition after losing one leg
Mother 'beyond disgusted' by free movie night at cemetery where son is buried
Bud Billiken Parade to step off Saturday
Vienna Beef still provides Chicago's hot dogs after 125 years
Show More
College basketball coach charged in punch that killed tourist after Uber mixup
12-year-old girl among 3 hurt in Gresham drive-by shooting
Cargo jet lands in grass at O'Hare, narrowly missing passenger planes
Baby mandrill born at Disney's Animal Kingdom
More News