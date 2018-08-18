WEATHER

AccuWeather: Mostly clear with areas of fog

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Upper 70s by Lake Michigan on Sunday. Highs in 80s.


Sunday: Sunny with some haze. High: 83, Low: 68

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. High: 81, Low: 66

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms exiting by the afternoon. High: 78, Low: 58

Wednesday: Sunny and nice. High: 77, Low: 61

Thursday: Sunny and warm. High: 81, Low 63

Friday: Sunny and warm. High: 83, Low: 68

Saturday: Warmer. High: 87, Low: 71

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
