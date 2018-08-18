AccuWeather: Mostly clear with areas of fog

Upper 70s by Lake Michigan on Sunday. Highs in 80s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourSunny with some haze. High: 83, Low: 68Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. High: 81, Low: 66Mostly cloudy with showers and storms exiting by the afternoon. High: 78, Low: 58Sunny and nice. High: 77, Low: 61Sunny and warm. High: 81, Low 63Sunny and warm. High: 83, Low: 68Warmer. High: 87, Low: 71