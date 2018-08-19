AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and cooler by the lake Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Mostly sunny skies Sunday with highs in the 80s and cooler by the lake.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Sunday: Sunny with some haze. High: 85, Low: 68
Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. High: 83, Low: 69
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms exiting by the afternoon. High: 79, Low: 61
Wednesday: Sunny and nice. High: 78, Low: 59
Thursday: Sunny and warm. High: 81, Low 62
Friday: Sunny and warm with p.m. showers and storms. High: 80, Low: 67
Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 87, Low: 71
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.