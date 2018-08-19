WEATHER

AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and cooler by the lake Sunday

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly sunny skies Sunday with highs in the 80s and cooler by the lake.


Sunday: Sunny with some haze. High: 85, Low: 68

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. High: 83, Low: 69

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms exiting by the afternoon. High: 79, Low: 61

Wednesday: Sunny and nice. High: 78, Low: 59

Thursday: Sunny and warm. High: 81, Low 62

Friday: Sunny and warm with p.m. showers and storms. High: 80, Low: 67

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 87, Low: 71

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
