CHICAGO (WLS) --Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Partly cloudy and still warm and muggy Monday night.
Tuesday: Windy, hot and humid with storms developing late. High: 90, Low: 68
Wednesday: Storms early, then partly sunny. High: 75, Low: 61
Thursday: Mostly sunny and comfy. High: 76, Low: 60
Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 81, Low: 68
Saturday: Partly sunny with scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 67
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 81, Low: 66
Labor Day: Nice and sunny. High: 83, Low: 66
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.