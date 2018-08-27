WEATHER

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Partly cloudy and still warm and muggy Monday night.

Tuesday: Windy, hot and humid with storms developing late. High: 90, Low: 68

Wednesday: Storms early, then partly sunny. High: 75, Low: 61
Thursday: Mostly sunny and comfy. High: 76, Low: 60

Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 81, Low: 68

Saturday: Partly sunny with scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 67

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 81, Low: 66

Labor Day: Nice and sunny. High: 83, Low: 66

