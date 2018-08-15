WEATHER

AccuWeather: Partly cloudy with showers here and there Thursday

EMBED </>More Videos

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Partly cloudy with showers here and there throughout the day Thursday. High: 81.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. High: 81, Low: 69

Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 83, Low: 68

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a gentle lake breeze. Cooler by the lake. High: 84, Low: 67

Sunday: Sunny and warm, but cooler by the lake. High: 85, Low: 67

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 82, Low: 65

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers early. High: 77, Low: 62

Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 77, Low: 58

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Download the ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app
Geyser spews from the ground inside JFK Airport
VIDEO: Police help bride caught in floods on her wedding day
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at NJ car dealership
More Weather
Top Stories
Hobart attorney fatally shot by ex-client weeks before retirement, police say
2 United planes damaged when wing clipped on O'Hare tarmac
Charges announced in slaying of Northfield attorney
Heart patient hopes 'In My Feelings' video will help her meet Drake
Chicago hospital hosts baby shower for more than 100 moms
Aerosmith announces Las Vegas residency
Swimmer suffers puncture wounds in Cape Cod shark attack
FBI releases image of man with information in child sexual exploitation case
Show More
Doctors find contact lens lodged in woman's eyelid for 28 years
Chicago officer remembered 30 years later
Thyroid medications recalled due to risk of impurities
Harvey police: Deadly shootout may have stemmed from online dispute
More News