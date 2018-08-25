AccuWeather: Patchy fog, possible showers

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourPossible showers and patchy fog Saturday night with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.Hot and humid with strong storms late High: 91, Low: 74Hot and humid. High: 90, Low: 75Hazy and hot with strong storms by evening. High: 88, Low: 68Sunny and mild. High: 79, Low: 59Mostly sunny. High: 80, Low: 63Partly cloudy with an isolated storm. High: 81, Low: 65Scattered thunderstorms expected. High: 86, Low: 68