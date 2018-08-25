AccuWeather: Patchy fog, possible showers

CHICAGO (WLS) --Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Possible showers and patchy fog Saturday night with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Sunday: Hot and humid with strong storms late High: 91, Low: 74
Monday: Hot and humid. High: 90, Low: 75
Tuesday: Hazy and hot with strong storms by evening. High: 88, Low: 68
Wednesday: Sunny and mild. High: 79, Low: 59
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 80, Low: 63
Friday: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm. High: 81, Low: 65
Saturday: Scattered thunderstorms expected. High: 86, Low: 68
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.