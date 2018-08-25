WEATHER

AccuWeather: Patchy fog, possible showers

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Possible showers and patchy fog Saturday night with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Hot and humid with strong storms late High: 91, Low: 74

Monday: Hot and humid. High: 90, Low: 75

Tuesday: Hazy and hot with strong storms by evening. High: 88, Low: 68

Wednesday: Sunny and mild. High: 79, Low: 59
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 80, Low: 63

Friday: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm. High: 81, Low: 65

Saturday: Scattered thunderstorms expected. High: 86, Low: 68

