AccuWeather: Scattered storms overnight, severe risk marginal

CHICAGO (WLS) --Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Scattered storms overnight Friday with lows in the mid-60s
Saturday: Mostly sunny but with isolated storms possible. High: 85, Low: 71
Sunday: Very hot and humid with storms late. Heat index above 100. High: 91, Low: 74
Monday: Very hot and humid with heat index near 100. High: 90, Low: 75
Tuesday: Hot, with storms late, heat index in the 90s. High: 88, Low: 68
Wednesday: Storms overnight then clearing with cooler temps. High: 79, Low: 59
Thursday: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 80, Low: 63
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 65
