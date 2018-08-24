WEATHER

AccuWeather: Scattered storms overnight, severe risk marginal

EMBED </>More Videos

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Scattered storms overnight Friday with lows in the mid-60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny but with isolated storms possible. High: 85, Low: 71
Sunday: Very hot and humid with storms late. Heat index above 100. High: 91, Low: 74

Monday: Very hot and humid with heat index near 100. High: 90, Low: 75

Tuesday: Hot, with storms late, heat index in the 90s. High: 88, Low: 68

Wednesday: Storms overnight then clearing with cooler temps. High: 79, Low: 59

Thursday: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 80, Low: 63

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 65

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Chicagoan stranded on Hawaii babymoon by Hurricane Lane
Hurricane Lane Weather Update: Cat 2 storm lumbers toward Hawaii
Hurricane Lane brings 19 inches of rain to parts of Hawaii
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
More Weather
Top Stories
Police chase on I-290 ends in multiple-vehicle crash
Driver killed after his semi-truck flips in NW Indiana: police
Blue Island's Maple Tree Inn heavily damaged by fire: 'We will rebuild'
Neighborhood Lift offers grants to help first-time homeowners with down payments
Dog sneaks garden hose into house
Chicagoan stranded on Hawaii babymoon by Hurricane Lane
Willie Wilson exonerated for cash giveaway
Fertility doctor who used own sperm surrenders license
Show More
39th Ward Alderman Margaret Laurino not seeking re-election
Teens charged with breaking into several cars in Wonder Lake
Officers face-off in friendly double dutch duel
Mom saves her baby from hot car after shocking 911 response
Man shot, pistol-whipped at West Side car dealership
More News