AccuWeather: Scattered thundershowers expected Friday afternoon

Watch Mark McGinnis' 7-day weather outlook.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Friday: After some morning fog, partly cloudy skies are forecast with thundershowers this afternoon south of Chicago. High: 82. Tonight: Mostly clear with patchy fog. Low: 64
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 85, Low: 66

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 86, Low: 67

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 86, Low: 67

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 89, Low: 69

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 83, Low: 68

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a late day storm. High: 82, Low: 68

