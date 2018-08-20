WEATHER

AccuWeather: Storms move through

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the latest ABC7 AccuWeather forecast.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A few showers and storms continue on Tuesday. Highs in high 70s.


Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 79, Low: 61

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 78, Low: 58

Thursday: Sunny and nice. High: 81, Low 60

Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms late in the day. High: 80, Low: 67

Saturday: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid. High: 89, Low: 70

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 92, Low: 74

Monday: Scattered showers. High: 89, Low: 70

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Monday after 3 boys drown over weekend
Chicago weather: Widespread scattered showers, severe storms possible
Chicago Air and Water Show weather forecast: Mostly sunny skies expected
Download the ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app
More Weather
Top Stories
59 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
2 missing teens found shot to death in field on Far South Side
Chicago weather: Widespread scattered showers, severe storms possible
Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
Bikers escort Streamwood bullying victim to first day of middle school
Refund for another customer who says she was taken for 'granite'
Man, 28, missing from Washington Park
Authorities ID man, girl killed in possible Douglas Park murder-suicide
Show More
Women claim they were denied jobs because of 'ghetto' names
Mom warns other parents about 'necking' game
Student charged after school bomb threat
Hilton Head alligator kills woman trying to protect dog
Pit bull thwarts Back of the Yards armed robbery
More News