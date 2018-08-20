WEATHER

AccuWeather: Strong storms and showers Monday afternoon

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly cloudy and muggy with showers and strong storms by early afternoon on Monday. Highs in the low 80s.


Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Monday: Cloudy and muggy, with afternoon showers and storms. High: 81, Low: 67

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers High: 79, Low: 61

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 78, Low: 58

Thursday: Sunny and nice. High: 81, Low 60

Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms late in the day. High: 80, Low: 67

Saturday: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid. High: 89, Low: 70

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 92, Low: 74

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Chicago Air and Water Show weather forecast: Mostly sunny skies expected
Download the ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app
Geyser spews from the ground inside JFK Airport
VIDEO: Police help bride caught in floods on her wedding day
More Weather
Top Stories
2 teens reported missing found shot to death in field on Far South Side
59 shot, 6 fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago
3 boys die after being pulled from Lake Michigan at Indiana, Waukegan beaches
Police say teen shot himself, but family disputes suicide ruling
2018 Chicago Air & Water Show wraps up along lakefront
Hundreds of students walk out of Andy Gross show at Purdue University
HS dance team photo shoot with police creates controversy in Granite City, Ill.
Woman rescued 10 hours after falling off cruise ship
Show More
Woman calls cops on man getting into his own car
Surveillance video captures man wanted in Lakeview break-ins
VIDEO: Dad, son drive through inferno in Glacier National Park
DNA request denied in deaths of Colorado mom, kids
More News