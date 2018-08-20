AccuWeather: Strong storms and showers Monday afternoon

CHICAGO (WLS) --Mostly cloudy and muggy with showers and strong storms by early afternoon on Monday. Highs in the low 80s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Monday: Cloudy and muggy, with afternoon showers and storms. High: 81, Low: 67
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers High: 79, Low: 61
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 78, Low: 58
Thursday: Sunny and nice. High: 81, Low 60
Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms late in the day. High: 80, Low: 67
Saturday: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid. High: 89, Low: 70
Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 92, Low: 74
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.