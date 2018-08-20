WEATHER

AccuWeather: Strong storms, showers Monday afternoon

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly cloudy and muggy Monday, with showers and strong storms by early afternoon. Highs in the low 80s.


Monday: Cloudy and muggy, with afternoon showers and storms. High: 81, Low: 67

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers High: 79, Low: 61

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 78, Low: 58

Thursday: Sunny and nice. High: 81, Low 60

Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms late in the day. High: 80, Low: 67

Saturday: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid. High: 89, Low: 70

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 92, Low: 74

