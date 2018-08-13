WEATHER

AccuWeather: Sunny and hot on Monday with temps reaching 90 degrees

Monday will be hot but not humid.

Monday: Sunny and not, but not humid. High: 90, Low: 70

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 92, Low: 72
Wednesday: Showers and storms. High: 82, Low: 68

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with more showers and storms. High: 83, Low: 66

Friday: Partly cloudy with a few scattered storms. High: 82. Low: 65

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a few morning showers. High: 81, Low: 63

Sunday: Sunny and warm. High: 84, Low: 68

