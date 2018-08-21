AccuWeather: Sunny and pleasant Wednesday before heat returns next week

Sunny and beautiful Wednesday. Highs in the upper 70s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourSunny and beautiful. High: 78, Low: 58Mostly sunny and nice. High: 80, Low: 61Mostly cloudy with periods of rain and possibly a storm. High: 73, Low: 67Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 89, Low: 71Partly cloudy, hot and humid. High: 92, Low: 74More heat and humidity. High: 90, Low: 75Hot. High: 91, Low: 75