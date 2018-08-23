WEATHER

AccuWeather: Sunny and warm Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly sunny and not too humid on a gorgeous Thursday. Highs around 80.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 81, Low: 63

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. High: 71, Low: 67

Saturday: Showers early, then mostly sunny. High: 86, Low: 73
Sunday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Isolated storms possible. High: 91, Low: 74

Monday: More heat and humidity, isolated storms. High: 90, Low: 75

Tuesday: Hot, with a few storms possible. High: 90, Low: 75

Wednesday: Stray storms possible. High: 87, Low: 72

