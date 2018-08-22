AccuWeather: Sunny, breezy and pleasant

WEATHER

Sunny, pleasant and breezy Wednesday before heat returns next week. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Sunny and beautiful. High: 78, Low: 58

Thursday: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 80, Low: 61

Friday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain and possibly a storm. High: 73, Low: 67

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 89, Low: 71
Sunday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. High: 92, Low: 74

Monday: More heat and humidity. High: 90, Low: 75

Tuesday: Hot. High: 91, Low: 75

