WEATHER

AccuWeather: Sunny, breezy, pleasant Thursday

EMBED </>More Videos

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly sunny and breezy, and very pleasant Thursday. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 81, Low: 63

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. High: 71, Low: 67

Saturday: Showers early, then mostly sunny. High: 86, Low: 73
Sunday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Isolated storms possible. High: 91, Low: 74

Monday: More heat and humidity, isolated storms. High: 90, Low: 75

Tuesday: Hot, with a few storms possible. High: 90, Low: 75

Wednesday: Stray storms possible. High: 87, Low: 72

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Storms, heavy rains move through area, Pearl Jam concert delayed
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Monday after 3 boys drown over weekend
More Weather
Top Stories
Kenneth Williams found guilty in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial; Ward trial continues
2 boys die after being pulled from Kankakee River; dad held on neglect charges
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Geneva police sketch of suspect attempted robbery, attack
JB Pritzker, Bruce Rauner hold forums with Illinois Farm Bureau
Lemont counselor charged with sexually assaulting patient
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop playing band's music
Show More
Cubs put Addison Russell on DL; Daniel Murphy to hit leadoff
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
First African American pro triathlete inspires Chicagoland kids
Accused Iranian spy arrested in Chicago considers case 'preposterous'
More News