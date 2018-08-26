WEATHER

AccuWeather: Triple-digit heat indices expected

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Heat index readings Monday will be in the triple digits. It will remain hot and humid through Tuesday.

Monday: Hot and humid. High: 92, Low: 78

Tuesday: Hazy and hot with strong storms by evening. High: 88, Low: 68

Wednesday: Clearing skies after morning showers High: 76, Low: 59
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 77, Low: 63

Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer. High: 81, Low: 65

Saturday:Partly cloud with an isolated storm. High: 86, Low: 68

Sunday: Isolated thunderstorms. High: 83, Low: 70

