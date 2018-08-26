AccuWeather: Triple-digit heat indices expected

CHICAGO (WLS) --Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Heat index readings Monday will be in the triple digits. It will remain hot and humid through Tuesday.
Monday: Hot and humid. High: 92, Low: 78
Tuesday: Hazy and hot with strong storms by evening. High: 88, Low: 68
Wednesday: Clearing skies after morning showers High: 76, Low: 59
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 77, Low: 63
Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer. High: 81, Low: 65
Saturday:Partly cloud with an isolated storm. High: 86, Low: 68
Sunday: Isolated thunderstorms. High: 83, Low: 70
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.