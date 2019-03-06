Alabama tornadoes: Unnamed donors pledge to pay for 23 funerals after devastating storm

A local official says he's gotten offers for enough donations that he believes all 23 funerals will be paid for.
RELATED: The latest on the Alabama tornado
Lee County Coroner Bill Harris told WTVM that, thanks to two companies, the costs should be covered.
Harris said he "got a phone call from an individual that said, if the details get worked out, there's a very large corporation that will probably pay most if not all of the cost of every victim's funeral."
RELATED: What we know about the 23 lives lost in the Alabama tornado
Harris continued that, right before Tuesday's interview, "I got another call from another company that will do the same thing. So, between the two, these expenses, which can be up into the thousands, will probably be covered by these two companies."
The Lee County sheriff's office called the news a "wonderful blessing."
What a wonderful blessing this will be for the families who have lost loved ones! To these corporations we thank you! https://t.co/b1NX50c2tD— LeeCo Sheriff AL (@lcsoal) March 6, 2019
Sunday's storm was the deadliest tornado in the U.S. in nearly six years. Among the dead are four children, as well as 10 members of the same family.
ABC News and the ABC Owned Stations contributed to this report.