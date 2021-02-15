Chicago Weather: Up 14 inches of snow expected into Tuesday, higher totals from lake effect

The day began with a very intense band of snow draped according northern Cook County, according to ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry. At one point, Wilmette saw 2.6 inches of snow fall in one hour.
The band contains white out conditions, so motorists should proceed with extra caution. Those conditions are expected to continue through the day.
In the afternoon the lake effect snow band will continue to impact Cook County and possibly Southern Lake County in Illinois. Some of that snow will drift into DuPage and Will counties, too. Then snow from the system coming in by way of Texas will spread into the area by about 6 p.m.
From 6 p.m. through midnight, the heaviest snow will fall, including lake enhancement and lake effect.
From midnight through Tuesday morning, the system snow will start to taper off but lake effect snow will continue. Finally the lake effect snow will begin to end gradually between 9 a.m. and noon Tuesday.
The highest snow totals are expected in Chicago and Cook County, as well as areas along Lake Michigan, Mowry said. Many areas had already seen 4 to 6 inches fall by 2 p.m. Monday.
A Winter Storm Warning continues until 12 p.m. Tuesday for Cook and Lake (IL) counties. Other area advisories and warnings end at 9 a.m.
Wind chills will remain below zero all day Monday.
The city has dozens of other locations where people can seek shelter during the day, including at the Chicago Cultural Center, public libraries, Park District locations and local police departments.
To locate a center nearby, residents can call city services at 311 or visit 311.chicago.gov.
The City of Chicago has deployed more than 280 snow vehicles and have asked drivers to slow down in the treacherous conditions.
Mobile COVID-19 testing sites will be closed Monday due to extreme cold; however, community based testing sites will remain open.
The city also asking people to shovel and salt in front of their homes and businesses and to check on neighbors.
Fire officials also remind people to make sure their smoke detectors are working -- citing a recent rash of fatal fires and offering a reminder not to use stoves for heat and to keep space heaters at least three feet away from anything combustible.
Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.