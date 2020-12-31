winter storm

Chicago Weather: Another winter storm expected Friday, bringing more snow, ice, rain

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- After the season's first major winter storm dumped several inches of snow and some freezing rain on the Chicago area, another is expected in the same week.

The new year is kicking off with a storm Friday expected to bring more snow, ice and rain to the area, ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 10 a.m. Friday until midnight Saturday for Cook, DuPage, Kane, DeKalb and Will counties. It extends until only 6 p.m. Friday for Kankakee County.

Much of Northwest Indiana is also under a Winter Weather Advisory until Friday night. In Lake and Porter counties, it extends until 1 a.m. EST Saturday.

WATCH: Chicago sees first significant snowfall of season
The first significant snow of the season has arrived in Chicago... finally.



Grundy, Kendall, LaSalle and Livingston counties are under a Winter Storm Watch until midnight Saturday.

The season's first major winter storm dumped several inches of snow and some freezing rain, making travel treacherous across the Chicago area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

WATCH: Icy conditions take down bicyclist on Chicago's lakefront path
Big waves combined with the freezing temperatures to create some slick spots for runners and bicyclists along Chicago's Lakefront Path Monday.

