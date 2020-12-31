Chicago Weather: Another winter storm expected Friday, bringing more snow, ice, rain

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9186002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The first significant snow of the season has arrived in Chicago... finally.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After the season's first major winter storm, another is expected in the same week.The new year is kicking off with a storm Friday expected to bring more snow, ice and rain to the area, ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said.The National Weather Service has issued afrom 10 a.m. Friday until midnight Saturday for Cook, DuPage, Kane, DeKalb and Will counties. It extends until only 6 p.m. Friday for Kankakee County.Much of Northwest Indiana is also under auntil Friday night. In Lake and Porter counties, it extends until 1 a.m. EST Saturday.Grundy, Kendall, LaSalle and Livingston counties are under auntil midnight Saturday.The season's first major winter storm dumped several inches of snow and some freezing rain, making travel treacherous across the Chicago area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.