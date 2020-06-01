Weather

At least 11 people killed in flooding in El Salvador due to Tropical Storm Amanda

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador -- At least 11 people have died in El Salvador in flooding after Tropical Storm Amanda drenched parts of Central America Sunday.

It was the first tropical storm of the Eastern Pacific season.

President Nayib Bukele decreed a 15-day state of emergency to deal with the rains that began pounding the country on Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Amanda's landfall on Sunday.

"We are facing a critical situation," said Interior Minister Mario Durán. "The situation in all of the country and especially in the metropolitan area of San Salvador is grave."

Amanda had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph when it hit Sunday morning, but soon dissipated as it moved overland. By Friday evening it was about 100 miles northeast of Guatemala City, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters said that even though it had dissipated, heavy rains could continue to fall over parts of El Salvador, Guatemala, western Honduras and southeastern Mexico over the next few days.

El Salvador's Civil Defense agency said several people were killed, including an 8-year-old child. San Salvador Mayor Ernesto Muyshondt said 50 houses had been destroyed in the capital, and officials said hundreds of people around the country had been evacuated as rivers overflowed.

Remnants of Amanda could reorganize in the Gulf of Mexico over the coming days.

For more on what ABC13's meteorologists are tracking, check the tropical update.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfloodingtropical stormu.s. & worldflash flooding
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Mayor Lightfoot speaks as unrest continues in Chicago
Road closures in effect in Chicago's Loop with curfews in city, suburbs
Looting, violence break out in Chicago suburbs amid protests
92 shot, 27 fatally, in Chicago's most violent weekend of 2020
George Floyd's son joins Texas protesters in demonstration
Black-owned South Loop business vandalized, owner calls for peace
Chicago businesses board up on 3rd straight day of protests
Show More
Semi-truck drives through crowd of protesters in Minneapolis
NYC mayor's daughter among 345 protesters arrested at George Floyd rally
What is Antifa?
President Trump took shelter in White House bunker as protests raged
Illinois' COVID-19 cases top 120K
More TOP STORIES News