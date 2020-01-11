Weather

At least 3 found dead in storm-damaged homes in Louisiana

OIL CITY, Louisiana -- Three people were found dead in their storm-damaged homes in two Louisiana parishes.

A man was killed overnight when a tree hit his home during severe weather in Oil City, Louisiana, near Shreveport.

High winds brought down the tree onto the man's home.

He was alive for a time in the wreckage, but deputies say he eventually died after speaking to them.

So far, this is the only death reported in that parish.

An elderly couple was found dead in their demolished trailer home in Bossier Parish.

Local authorities are using K-9 teams and drones to survey the damage.

The Storm Prediction Center said more than 18 million people in Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma were at an enhanced risk of storms Friday, including from strong tornadoes, flooding rains and wind gusts that could exceed 80 mph (129 kph), the speed of a Category 1 hurricane. The area included several major Texas cities including Dallas, Houston and Austin.

RELATED: Father rushes to protect baby as tree falls on home
EMBED More News Videos

When a tree fell on a Spring home, the family inside scrambled to protect their baby.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherlouisianastormu.s. & worldman killedstorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter storm brings rain, ice, snow to Chicago area
Chicago AccuWeather: Rain turns to wintry mix then snow Saturday
Middle school teacher faces child porn charges in NW suburbs
Man shoots at police during Park Manor traffic stop: CPD
Pastor charged with stealing money from state food program for needy children
Teen killed in Englewood shooting identified
How to prepare for an ice storm
Show More
Funeral for children killed in South Shore is Sat.
More than $100K taken in Logan Square dispensary burglary: police
Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner
Red light camera company fires back at ticket collection halt
Doorbell video captures lost boy crying for help in Kansas
More TOP STORIES News