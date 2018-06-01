WEATHER

Atlantic hurricane season is officially underway

EMBED </>More Videos

June 1 is the official start to hurricane season in the Atlantic and the National Weather Service has issued several predictions for this year's storm season.

By
June 1 is the official start to hurricane season in the Atlantic and the National Weather Service has issued several predictions for this year's storm season.

While the season is expected to be about average, it brings anxiety to a lot of people still recovering from the three Category 4 storms last year.

"We expect 10-16 named storms, including one to four major hurricanes reaching category 3 strength or higher," said Neil Jacobs with NOAA.

Scientists predict a near normal or above average season. But we've already seen our first named storm. Sub-tropical storm Alberto came crashing onto shore in Florida's pan handle earlier this week.

A new storm season already upon us as we're still recovering from a grueling 2017 that brought three category 4 storms: Harvey, Irma and Maria.

Just this week, a new study out of Harvard put the death toll in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria at more than 4,600, a staggering 70 times more than the official government's account of 64.

And after Maria knocked out 80-percent of the area's power lines and generators, officials are concerned how Puerto Rico's fragile electric grid will handle another storm.

"We are cognizant of the fact if another storm hits Puerto Rico, of a similar or even lower magnitude, the devastation of the energy grid will ensue," said Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello.

Authorities say the best way to prepare is to be ready.

"Once in a lifetime disaster can happen at any time, so I urge every American to take this hurricane season very seriously," said. Kirstjen M. Nielsen, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Even though scientists can predict how many storms we may get, they have no idea where they might strike.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricanepuerto ricou.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
AccuWeather: Sunny and warm Thursday
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Storms, heavy rains move through area, Pearl Jam concert delayed
More Weather
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
More News