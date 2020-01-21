u.s. & world

Why iguanas could be falling out of trees as temperatures drop in South Florida

As temperatures drop in South Florida, weather authorities are warning residents to be on the lookout for temporarily immobilized iguanas falling from trees.

According to the National Weather Service in Miami, temperatures in some areas could dip into the 30s overnight into Wednesday. Cold-blooded iguanas, according to the NWS, could "slow down or become immobile when temps drop into the 40s."



The agency advised that the immobilized iguanas could fall from trees and look dead on the ground, though they are actually still alive.

Forecasters warned of similar conditions back in 2018. During that cold snap, residents who found stiffened iguanas were advised to leave them alone, as they may feel threatened and bite once they warm up.

A two-week cold snap with temperatures below 40 degrees in 2010 killed off many iguanas, along with Burmese pythons and other invasive pests that thrive in South Florida's subtropical climate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfloridawild animalswinteru.s. & worldwinter weather
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Jane Fonda says she'll expand "Fire Drill Friday" protests
1st Coronavirus US case confirmed by CDC
Terminally ill dog becomes police K-9 for a day
O'Hare Airport begins screening for deadly coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man allegedly high on marijuana arrested after Lisle crash: police
VIDEO: Burglars climb through NW Side Dunkin' drive-thru window
O'Hare Airport begins screening for deadly coronavirus
Medline shuts down in Waukegan to comply with new emissions law
IL Supreme Court to hear case of Wood Dale teacher denied maternity leave for child born in summer
Terminally ill dog becomes police K-9 for a day
Trump impeachment trial: McConnell abruptly backs off proposed rules
Show More
WATCH: Zoo animals treated with repurposed holiday trees
Mich. homicide suspect in custody after SWAT team surrounds Montgomery home
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly to mostly cloudy, still windy
TSA's weirdest finds of 2019
Sunscreen ingredients can seep into blood stream: FDA
More TOP STORIES News