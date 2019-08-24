Beach Hazard alert in effect for Lake Michigan shorelines in Cook, Lake counties

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5490014" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazard Statement that will remain in effect through 11 a.m. Saturday for Lake Michigan beaches shorelines in Cook and Lake counties.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The weather will be nice Saturday, but rough waves and strong winds on Lake Michigan are still a concern.The National Weather Service issued a Beach Hazard Statement Friday. It was extended and will remain in effect through 11 a.m. Saturday for Lake Michigan beaches shorelines in Cook and Lake counties.Dangerous swimming conditions are expected with waves between 3 and 5 feet in addition to strong rip currents and structural currents.Yellow flags are flying as a warning along beaches.Officials are urging people visiting beaches to stay out of the water.The Chicago triathlon will go on as scheduled Sunday morning, but safety measures are in place.Lake Michigan water level continues to be near record high. The latest update from the Army Corps of Engineers puts Lake Michigan water level at 581.73 feet.This is about 7 1/2" from the all-time record high level of 582.35 feet set in October of 1986.The lake has dropped 3" in the past 30 days, which has continued a slow downward trend in lake levels over the past two months.The lake is still 15" higher than last August and nearly 6 ft. higher than the all-time record low level of 576.02 feet set in 2013.Records for Lake Michigan water level began in 1918.