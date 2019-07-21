Weather

Beach Hazard alert issued for Lake Michigan shorelines in Cook, Porter, Lake counties through Tuesday morning

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The heat has left the Chicago area, but rough waves on Lake Michigan are still a concern.

The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazard Statement that will remain in effect through Tuesday morning for Lake Michigan beaches shorelines in Cook County in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.

Dangerous swimming conditions are expected with waves between 4 and 6 feet in addition to strong rip currents and structural currents.

ABC 7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler says that storms are developing Sunday afternoon and while they're not severe, they are producing some very heavy rain.

Meanwhile, temperatures are as much as 15 degrees cooler Sunday, but the humidity will remain.
