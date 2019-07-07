Weather

Dangerous waves, rip currents cause beach hazard alert for Lake Michigan

By Mark McGinnis
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Large waves and strong to dangerous rip currents continue to impact Chicago area beaches Sunday.

The National Weather Service issued a Beach Hazard Statement for Lake Michigan beaches and shoreline in Cook and Lake Counties, it is in effect until 5 p.m. on Sunday.



Dangerous swimming conditions from strong rip currents and structural currents are expected along the beaches, the weather service said in a Beach Hazards Statement.

Rip currents are powerful channels of water that flow away from the shore and can sweep swimmers into deeper water.


In addition, winds of 15 to 25 mph from the north-northeast are creating waves of 4 to 6 feet with minor flooding along the shoreline.



The dangerous surf conditions developed Saturday afternoon as a cool front dropped south and winds shifted to the northeast from Waukegan south through Chicago and Gary, Indiana. This has allowed waves to build from 3 to 6 feet as they crash on beaches.

Wave size and strength are driven by wind speed and the distance the wind travels over Lake Michigan.
