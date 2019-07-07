Dangerous waves, rip currents cause beach hazard alert for Lake Michigan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5382811" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Rip currents are powerful channels of water that flow away from the shore and can sweep swimmers into deeper water.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Large waves and strong to dangerous rip currents continue to impact Chicago area beaches Sunday.The National Weather Service issued a Beach Hazard Statement for Lake Michigan beaches and shoreline in Cook and Lake Counties, it is in effect until 5 p.m. on Sunday.Dangerous swimming conditions from strong rip currents and structural currents are expected along the beaches, the weather service said in a Beach Hazards Statement.In addition, winds of 15 to 25 mph from the north-northeast are creating waves of 4 to 6 feet with minor flooding along the shoreline.The dangerous surf conditions developed Saturday afternoon as a cool front dropped south and winds shifted to the northeast from Waukegan south through Chicago and Gary, Indiana. This has allowed waves to build from 3 to 6 feet as they crash on beaches.Wave size and strength are driven by wind speed and the distance the wind travels over Lake Michigan.