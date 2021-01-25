Chicago Weather: Up to 8 inches of snow forecast to fall on area beginning Monday afternoon

SEE ALSO | Chicago Area School Closings

Aurora Warming Center Opens

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago may see its heaviest snowfall in well over a year Monday night into early Tuesday morning.Snow began moving in from the southwest Monday afternoon and is expected to pick up intensity through the evening hours, ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry said.Snow is slated to hit the city between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and the northern suburbs may not see any snow until 7 p.m.The heaviest snow will likely be between 7 p.m. and midnight and lessen through about 3 a.m. Total snow accumulations will likely be between 3 and 8 inches of snow.The snow will be wet and heavy, so it may be a good idea to shovel a couple times during the storm as snow accumulates.Heavy snow could linger into the early Tuesday commute as well, though the intensity will taper off through the morning. Winds could also intensify and create visibility issues with any falling snow.is in effect until noon Tuesday for DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall and LaSalle counties and until 5 p.m. Tuesday for Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will counties.is in effect along the Lake Michigan shoreline through noon on Tuesday. There is a small chance for some ice and freezing rain in those areas during the storm.AAA is reminding people to show down on the roads and pack an emergency road kit, even if you're only headed out a short distance."What should be included in that kit includes your cell phone charger, jumper cable, extra food and water, extra clothes, mittens, hats, gloves and blanket," AAA spokesperson Molly Hart said. "We also recommend you put a bag of abrasive material, whether that is sand, salt or cat litter."The Illinois Tollway will deploy its full fleet of 196 snow plows in anticipation of the snow storm, and warning that drivers should expect the snow to affect both their Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.Tollway officials said drivers should slow down and plan to allow additional travel time for safety. Drivers who find they need help or whose vehicles become disabled should remain in their cars with hazard lights on and dial *999 from their cell phone.The City of Aurora is opening centrally-located warming centers as overnight temperatures are expected to fall into single digits again Friday night, according to officials.The Aurora Transportation Center, located at 233 N. Broadway, will open at 6 p.m. Friday and will remain open throughout the overnight hours for those in need of warm shelter.All guests must take a COVID-19 health screening, including temperature checks, wear masks and remain socially-distanced from other visitors. The facility will have accessible bathrooms, hand sanitizing stations, social-distancing signage, and vending machines. Staff and security guards will also be onsite at all times, officials said.Aurora officials are also collaborating with the nearby Hesed House shelter, which doubles as a daytime warming center, to inform visitors of the additional overnight location.