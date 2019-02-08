WEATHER

LIVE TEMPS: Chicago Weather: Bitter cold moves in across area

LIVE TEMPS: Bitter cold moves in across Chicago area

Temperatures have plummeted to single digits across the Chicago area Friday morning to go with strong wind gusts.

A Wind Chill Advisory was in effect for Boone DeKalb, La Salle, Kane and McHenry counties until 10 a.m. for wind chills as low as -20. A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect for the far north and western suburbs - including DeKalb, LaSalle and McHenry counties, until 10 a.m.
A Wind Advisory was in effect for the Chicago area until 3 a.m., with wind gusts reaching to 50 mph.

As of 9:45 p.m. Thursday, ComEd said they have 5,700 customers without power in the far northwest and far south suburbs. They said they have restored power to 47,000 customers Thursday.

RELATED: Ice on your car? Do's and don'ts of de-icing your vehicle

Flurries will continue Friday morning, but will not accumulate. The high for Chicago will reach 15 degrees, with an overnight low of 2 degrees.

Temperatures will rebound a bit on Saturday, with a high of 23 degrees. Sunday will bring clouds and snow, with between 1-3 inches of snow accumulating.
Doctor: 1 hospitalized, 7 more injured after Boiling Water Challenge
Lawyers: NYC inmates stuck in dark, freezing cells
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, cold, blustery Friday
