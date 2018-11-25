Blizzard Warning in effect for Chicago area

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4761851" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CPS CEO Janice Jackson said Sunday night that Chicago Public Schools plans to open its schools on Monday as a blizzard moves toward the city.

Forecast model of snow totals at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The totals will likely vary from location to location by an inch or two.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect Sunday evening for the Chicago area until Monday, bringing snow and wind gusts up to 50 mph, snarling travel and creating a messy morning commute.Chicago area counties were upgraded to a Blizzard Warning starting at 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. The warning for Cook (including Chicago), DuPage, Grundy and Will counties extends until 9 a.m. Monday. The warning for Boone, DeKalb, Kane,Kendall, Lake, LaSalle and McHenry counties extends until 6 a.m.A Blizzard Warning means there will be poor visibility, heavy snow and whiteout conditions.Chicago Public Schools do plan to open normally on Monday, CPS CEO Janice Jackson said Sunday night during a press conference. Special preparations are being made including engineers arriving to schools at 4 a.m. to ensure that roads and sidewalks are cleared and heating systems are working properly. Safe Passage routes will also be open and staffed. Parents are also encouraged to monitor the situation and look for updates. Parents can also call the CPS Central Office at 773-553-1000 with questions.At 7:30 p.m., some of the highest snow totals were recorded in McHenry and north Lake County - Bull Valley had 6.8 inches, Wonder Lake had 6 inches, Lindenhurst had 4.9 inches, Woodstock had 4 inches, Long Lake had 3 inches and Batavia had 1.8 inches.Temperatures were still above freezing at about 7:30 p.m. in many areas so the precipitation was just falling as rain, however, it will turn to snow.Thundersnow is also a possibility. Thunder was recorded in the western suburbs just after 7 p.m.Snowfall totals are the heaviest from Lisle to Chicago and north, where 8-12 inches of snow is expected to fall, mostly between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m.North of I-55, will likely get between 4 and 8 inches, and south of I-55 will get about 1 to 4 inches of snow.Northwest Indiana will see the rain turn to snow closer to midnight.WATCH: Chicago officials discuss blizzard preparationsThe Monday morning commute will be messy, but the timing of the storm has already snarled travel for Thanksgiving travelers.The express lanes of the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway at the Skyway entrance in Chicago was closed until after the storm, according to a Illinois Department of Transportation tweet at 4:27 p.m.As of 5 p.m. Sunday, 624 flights were canceled at O'Hare International Airport and 123 flights were canceled at Midway Airport.Airlines are advising travelers to check on their flights before heading to the airport. Many airlines are also waiving fees for flight changes.Wind gusts ranged from 20 to 40 mph throughout the Chicago area. A Lakeshore Flood Warning was issued as 12- to 14-foot waves are forecasted.Both Chicago airports will be swamped with holiday travelers trying to get home.Just in Chicago, about 260,000 passengers will make their way through O'Hare, and 90,000 through Midway.AAA predicts over 54 million Americans traveled this year for Thanksgiving, an increase from last year.In Illinois, 2.5 million people are driving and hundreds of thousands are flying.Messy weather expected on Sunday in the Chicago area and much of the Midwest. A strong low pressure system will move out of Missouri Sunday morning. The track of the low pressure system is still uncertain, but there will likely be a swath of heavy snow from this system.Rain will spread into northern Illinois and northwest Indiana Sunday morning. Rain will transition to snow from west to east sometime during the afternoon or evening on Sunday. How early that changeover occurs will determine how much snow we see. Could be very little or a heavy snow.Rain will change to snow from far west toward city during the afternoon. When this changeover occurs is uncertain and may not happen until Sunday evening or even night in some areas. Temps in the 30s. Combined with winds between 30 and 40 miles per hour, dangerous travel conditions are expected.Rain will change to snow for all areas where it has yet to do so. Accumulating snow is likely for most areas during this time frame. How much? Depends on the changeover time. Temps falling into the 20s.Temps in the 20s. Messy morning commute with some snow still falling and slick spots on roads from snow during the overnight hours.On the map below the area that is shaded in dark blue could see totals greater than 4"+. If the heavy band of snow shifts south, parts of northern Illinois could see that much, too.