Weather

Bucks County, Pennsylvania family says son was denied shelter by chamber of commerce during storms

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pennsylvania -- A Bucks County, Pennsylvania family is seeking answers after they say their 13-year-old son was denied entry into the Lower Bucks County Chamber of Commerce offices during Wednesday's lightning storms in the area.

The Giambrone family WPVI their son Colin was fishing in a nearby lake when the storms rolled in. The Giambrones said while Colin waited to be picked up, he ran to the nearest building--the chamber of commerce.



After knocking, the family says a man at the door told Colin he could not enter and was left to wait outside.

In videos recorded by Colin, also obtained by WPVI, you can see the teen standing outside with a fishing rod in hand as he then pans to the closed door. In a second video, the teen is heard shouting as a lightning bolt comes down in what appears to be close proximity.



The chamber received some backlash Wednesday evening after the story was shared online.

The Lower Bucks County Chamber of Commerce initially posted a letter on their Facebook about the incident which said in part, "Our facility is a secured location and a result we follow a security protocol. We understand that the individual needed shelter from the rain which we provided. We will continue to do our best to provide everyone with a safe environment."

That message was followed up with one from the Chamber's Executive Director, Minesh Pathnak, that said, "I personally would like to apologize for the events that occurred this afternoon. The current policy & procedures will be reviewed with the Executive Board at the next meeting."

EMBED More News Videos

A Bucks County family is seeking answers after they say their 13-year-old was denied entry into the Chamber of Commerce offices during lightning storms in the area.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherpennsylvaniapennsylvania newspennsylvanialightningweatherteenagerstormu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lollapalooza opens Thursday in Grant Park
SUV crashes into Panda Express near Midway
Man wanted for violent Lincoln Park carjacking
You probably won't get your $125 from the Equifax settlement
526 teeth removed from 7-year-old boy's jaw
American tourists forced to jump ship in shark-infested waters
Woodstock 50: Canceled
Show More
'Evil world out here': Man robbed at NC gas station after asking stranger to break $100 bill
Mice run rampant in Philly Popeyes: Video
9 charged so far from Wisconsin rape kit backlog
Dillinger kin claims notorious outlaw may not have been killed in Chicago
Lollapalooza 2019: Road closures, schedule, location and more
More TOP STORIES News