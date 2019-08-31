Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and still cool Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thickening clouds and continuing cool Saturday. Highs in the 70s.
Saturday: Stray showers late in the day. High: 73, Low: 62
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, rain ends early. High: 76, Low: 59
Monday: Warmer. High: 83, Low: 67
Tuesday: Hot with late storms. High: 88, Low: 60
Wednesday: Much cooler. High: 70, Low: 54
Thursday: Sunny, nice. High: 75, Low: 56
Friday: Nice. High: 77, Low: 60
