Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, cool and light rain on Sunday

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the AccuWeather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Temps will be cooler on Sunday, with clouds and light rain. High in 40s.

Sunday: Cloudy with rain at times. High: 48, Low: 30

Monday: Cold, chilly lake breeze. High: 38, Low: 25

Tuesday: Not as chilly. High: 45, Low: 29

Wednesday: Sunny and nice. High: 54, Low: 43

Thursday: Cloudy, milder with scattered rain. High: 62, Low: 49

Friday: Falling temps. High: 54, Low: 33

Saturday Light rain and chilly. High: 45, Low: 31



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
