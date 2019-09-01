Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with few showers Saturday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy with a few showers Saturday night. Lows in the lower 60s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, rain ends early. High: 76, Low: 63

Monday: Warmer. High: 83, Low: 68

Tuesday: Hot with late storms. High: 88, Low: 62

Wednesday: Much cooler. High: 70, Low: 56

Thursday: Sunny, nice. High: 75, Low: 58

Friday: Nice. High: 78, Low: 63

Saturday: Isolated showers. High: 78, Low: 61



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 5 people killed, 21 injured in shooting in Midland-Odessa, Texas: LIVE
1 dead after car crashes into restaurant on Northwest Side
40 illegal guns seized, 12 arrested on illegal gun charges
Hurricane Dorian track shifts, may impact Carolinas: LIVE RADAR
2 dead, 3 injured in Englewood shooting
Woman's car stolen with 2 children inside in River North
Man killed in Lombard hit-and-run
Show More
Justice Ginsburg reports she's on way to 'well' after cancer
Microwave may have caused Warrenville hotel fire, officials say
Woman throws Molotov cocktail into federal agency lobby
10 teens injured in shooting at high school football game in Alabama
Chicago-area lawmaker pleads guilty to drunken driving
More TOP STORIES News