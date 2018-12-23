WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: A few flurries possible on Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A few flurries possible Sunday with highs in the upper 30s

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Few flurries possible. High: 37, Low: 23

Monday: Calm and sunny. High: 35, Low: 25

Tuesday: Mix of rain and snow showers. High: 41, Low: 29

Wednesday: Still mild. High: 40, Low: 37
Thursday: Rain possible. High: 48, Low: 47

Friday: Rain ends and mild. High: 55, Low: 29

Saturday: Winter returns. High: 31, Low: 20

