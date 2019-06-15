Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: A few showers and storms Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A few showers and storms Saturday but mostly dry and overcast. Highs in the 70s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: A few showers and storms. High: 75, Low: 54

Sunday A few showers early. High: 73, Low: 52

Monday: Sunny and cool. High: 71, Low: 53

Tuesday: Sunny and nice. High: 74 Low: 55

Wednesday: Sunny and warm. High: 77, Low: 58

Thursday: Isolated storms. High: 72, Low: 54

Friday: Nice and warm. High: 80, Low: 60



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Walgreens shooting victim ID'd, police in contact with alleged shooter
Chicago firefighters meet mother, baby they helped deliver outside station
Father Pfleger holds 1st peace march of the summer outside St. Sabina church
Disturbing new details revealed in audio played at Brendt Christensen murder trial
Baby of murdered pregnant Chicago woman dies
Sources: Child stabbed by mom in April collapses at school, dies
CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson hospitalized to treat blood clot in lung
Show More
Justice for Junior: All 5 defendants found guilty of murder
VIDEO: Suspect falls 30 feet fleeing police on Tulsa Interstate
20 years later, the Race Against Hate continues in Evanston
Chicago Summer Festival Guide 2019
Legacy Walk, pylons to be named Chicago's first multi-block LGBTQ landmark
More TOP STORIES News