Chicago AccuWeather: AccuWeather Alert Day: Severe storms expected

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Saturday: AccuWeather Alert Day - Severe storms expected. High: 63, Low: 46
Sunday: Partly cloudy, windy with stray showers. High: 49, Low: 39
Monday: Sunny and nice. High: 53, Low: 36
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 45, Low: 36
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, quiet. High: 49, Low: 36
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with stray showers. High: 50, Low: 35
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain. High: 51, Low: 30
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.