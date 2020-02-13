Chicago AccuWeather: AccuWeather Alert Day: Severe storms expected

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6055806" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the AccuWeather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fog, showers and storms, some of which could be severe, overnight Friday. Lows in the 40s. AccuWeather Alert Day Saturday with severe storms expectedHere's your 7-day weather forecast.: AccuWeather Alert Day - Severe storms expected. High: 63, Low: 46: Partly cloudy, windy with stray showers. High: 49, Low: 39: Sunny and nice. High: 53, Low: 36: Mostly cloudy. High: 45, Low: 36: Mostly cloudy, quiet. High: 49, Low: 36: Mostly cloudy with stray showers. High: 50, Low: 35: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain. High: 51, Low: 30