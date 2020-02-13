Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: AccuWeather Alert Day: Severe storms expected

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fog, showers and storms, some of which could be severe, overnight Friday. Lows in the 40s. AccuWeather Alert Day Saturday with severe storms expected

Saturday: AccuWeather Alert Day - Severe storms expected. High: 63, Low: 46

Sunday: Partly cloudy, windy with stray showers. High: 49, Low: 39

Monday: Sunny and nice. High: 53, Low: 36

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 45, Low: 36

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, quiet. High: 49, Low: 36

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with stray showers. High: 50, Low: 35

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain. High: 51, Low: 30



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
