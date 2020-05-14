Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: AccuWeather Alert Day: Storms, rain continue overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thursday is an AccuWeather Alert Day. Storms and steady rain continue overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Friday: Partly sunny, slowly clearing. High: 76, Low: 48

Saturday: Sunny but cooler by the lake. High: 69, Low: 50

Sunday: Cloudy with rain and storms. High: 72, Low: 49

Monday: Partly cloudy, morning rain. High: 62, Low: 46

Tuesday: Sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 67, Low: 48

Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 70, Low: 53

Thursday: Sunny, mild, dry. High: 72, Low: 56


