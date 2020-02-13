CHICAGO (WLS) -- Strong to severe storms with gusty winds Friday night. Lows around 70.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Saturday: Partly cloudy, storms possible south. High: 86, Low: 67
Sunday: Mostly sunny, isolated rain. High: 84, Low: 69
Monday: A few storms. High 90, Low: 71
Tuesday: Stray storms. High: 88, Low: 69
Wednesday: Sunny, hot. High: 89, Low: 68
Thursday: Sunny, hot. High: 89, Low: 70
Friday: Scattered storms. High: 86, Low: 68
Chicago AccuWeather: AccuWeather Alert Day: Strong to severe storms possible
