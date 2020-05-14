Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: AccuWeather Alert Day: Warm with strong storms

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thursday is an AccuWeather Alert day, with warmer temperatures and strong, possibly severe, storms. Highs in the low 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Accuweather Alert Day. Mostly cloudy with strong storms. High: 72, Low: 58

Friday: Partly sunny, slowly clearing. High: 73, Low: 48

Saturday: Sunny but cooler by the lake. High: 67, Low: 53

Sunday: Showers early, then partly cloudy. High: 72, Low: 51

Monday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 66, Low: 46

Tuesday: Sunny and warm. High: 70, Low: 48

Wednesday: Sunny, dry and warmer. High: 75, Low: 56


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
