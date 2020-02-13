Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: AccuWeather Alert: Scattered storms, some severe

CHICAGO (WLS) -- AccuWeather Alert: Scattered storms, some severe, Thursday night. Lows in the mid-70s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Sunny, still warm, muggy. High: 89, Low: 70

Saturday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 88, Low: 68

Sunday: Mostly sunny,a few showers and storms. High: 85, Low: 65

Monday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High 87, Low: 71

Tuesday: Sunny, very hot. High: 95, Low: 75

Wednesday: Hot with isolated storms. High: 96, Low: 76

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot, isolated storms. High: 96, Low: 73


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot while driving crashes on Dan Ryan Expressway: CPD
Illinois' COVID-19 cases increase by 1,018
Task force releases Chicago COVID-19 recovery plan
Chicago Black-owned businesses get help reopening from private grants
Search for Naya Rivera turns to recovery effort at SoCal lake
Man charged with murder for fatal shooting during riots, looting in May
Young COVID-19 survivor returns home to dance with life again
Show More
Chicago church gives away hundreds of food boxes every week
'Chance the Snapper': Where is he one year later?
Barber shop helps coworker who lost everything in house fire
Big Ten to limit football, fall sports to conference games
2nd COVID-19 patient receives lung transplant through NU Medicine
More TOP STORIES News