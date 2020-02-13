Weather

Chicago AccuWeather Alert Day: Heath advisory in effect, storms possible late

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A heat advisory is in effect Saturday until 10 p.m., with storms possible late.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Strong storms early, then hot and clearing. High: 90, Low: 71

Monday: Mainly dry, clouds increase. High: 86, Low: 67

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 68

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 87, Low: 69

Thursday: Sunny, warm. High: 83, Low: 67

Friday: Sunny and warm. High: 90, Low: 76

Saturday: Hot, heat index near 100. High: 93, Low: 74



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
