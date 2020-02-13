Weather

Chicago AccuWeather Alert Day: Severe storms expected

CHICAGO (WLS) -- AccuWeather Alert Day Saturday with high winds and severe storms expected until 11 p.m. Lows in upper 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Very windy, cloudy and colder. High: 51, Low: 40

Monday: Sunny and nice. High: 55, Low: 34

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High: 44, Low: 32

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, light evening rain. High: 52, Low: 36

Thursday: Some clouds, dry. High: 50, Low: 29

Friday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High: 45, Low: 32

Saturday: Sprinkles, flurries possible. High: 47, Low: 31



