Chicago AccuWeather: Becoming sunny Sunday, chilly by lake

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Becoming sunny Sunday, and chilly by the lake. Highs in the upper 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 59, Low: 32

Monday: Sunny with showers late. High: 60, Low: 41

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. High: 64, Low: 53

Wednesday: Rain lingers. High: 59, Low: 40

Thursday: Chilly, showers. High: 57, Low: 38

Friday: Sunny and nice. High: 66, Low: 39

Saturday: Sunny, warm. High: 74, Low: 55



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
